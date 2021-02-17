Australia shares slip as gold miners weigh, BHP hits record high

Australian shares fell on Wednesday, dragged lower by gold miners on the back of weak bullion prices, while BHP outshone the broader market and hit a record high as brokerages upgraded its shares …
