Gold producer stocks jumped to their highest in more than one year in Sydney on Monday as the price of the precious metal touched a fresh four month high, buoyed by a soft US dollar. The ASX All Ordinaries Gold index jumped as much as 3 per cent to hit its …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold hits 4-mth peak as dollar index slumps to lowest in 3 yrs - January 14, 2018
- Australian gold producers jump to 1-year high as price gains, dollar falls - January 14, 2018
- Gold hits 4-month peak as dollar index slumps to lowest in 3 years - January 14, 2018