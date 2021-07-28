Australian nickel and gold miner IGO Ltd IGO.AX said on Wednesday its fourth-quarter revenue rose 13.4%, boosted by strong nickel and copper concentrate sales and higher metal prices. Revenue came in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Australian nickel-gold miner IGO revenue rises on robust prices, sales
Australian nickel and gold miner IGO Ltd IGO.AX said on Wednesday its fourth-quarter revenue rose 13.4%, boosted by strong nickel and copper concentrate sales and higher metal prices. Revenue came in …