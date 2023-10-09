Australian shares rose for a third session on Monday, driven by a rally in energy and gold stocks on strong underlying commodity prices amid the Middle East violence, while Wall Street’s robust finish …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Australian shares extend gains as energy and gold stocks rally - October 8, 2023
- Oil prices pop after Hamas attack on Israel but analysts foresee limited gains - October 8, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rallies 1% as Middle East woes spark flight to safety - October 8, 2023