Australian shares inched higher on Tuesday as gold miners rose on strong bullion prices, though gains were capped by losses in energy stocks triggered by an overnight slump in oil prices. Some …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold near 2-week high as rising COVID-19 cases boost U.S. stimulus hopes - December 7, 2020
- Australian shares inch higher as gold miners climb - December 7, 2020
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD backs off from highs but still looking perky at $1860 - December 7, 2020