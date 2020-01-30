A drought in parts of Australia that’s delivered record low rainfall is posing potential risks to output at key gold mines in the world’s second-largest producer. Rainfall in New South Wales state has …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Australia’s Crippling Drought Posing Bigger Risks to Gold Mines - January 30, 2020
- Gold inches up as Fed raises virus concerns - January 30, 2020
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Edge Higher Following Fed Decision - January 29, 2020