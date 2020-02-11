Australia’s Newcrest Mining Ltd said on Tuesday Papua New Guinea’s national court dismissed a stay order on work relating to the Wafi-Golpu gold-copper project, paving the way for talks to resume on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Australia’s Newcrest says PNG gold project back on track as stay lifted - February 10, 2020
- Gold prices today fall sharply after rising for four days - February 10, 2020
- Australia’s Newcrest says PNG gold project discussions back on track - February 10, 2020