July 31 (Reuters) – Resolute Mining Ltd on Wednesday said it would buy West Africa-focused Toro Gold Ltd in a cash and stock deal worth $274 million, as the company looks to expand its production base …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Australia’s Resolute Mining to buy Toro Gold for $274 mln - July 31, 2019
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices hold steady ahead of Fed verdict - July 31, 2019
- Gold Prices Unchanged Ahead of Fed Meeting - July 31, 2019