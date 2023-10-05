The average one-year price target for Avino Silver and Gold Mi (TSXV:ASM) has been revised to 2.54 / share. This is an increase of 34.18% from the prior estimate of 1.89 dated August 31, 2023. The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts.
