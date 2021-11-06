Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM) shares, rose in value on Friday, 11/05/21, with the stock price up by 1.49% to the previous day’s close as strong demand from buyers drove the stock to $0.96.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Is Galiano Gold Inc. (AMEX: GAU) Still A Buy After A 4.49% Weekly Jump? - November 6, 2021
- Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM): An Enticing Stock To Watch - November 6, 2021
- 10 Best Gold Stocks with Dividends - November 6, 2021