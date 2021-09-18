Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM) price on Friday, September 17, fall -1.58% below its previous day’s close as a downside momentum from buyers pushed the stock’s value to $0.86. A look at the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) Down -1.58%: This Is What Analysts Are Now Forecasting - September 18, 2021
- Dyadic International Inc. (DYAI) May Have A Gold Mine. - September 18, 2021
- Gold outlook: Precious metal likely to trade sideways to down in coming week; Fed’s decision in focus - September 18, 2021