Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) Down -1.58%: This Is What Analysts Are Now Forecasting

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM) price on Friday, September 17, fall -1.58% below its previous day’s close as a downside momentum from buyers pushed the stock’s value to $0.86. A look at the …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)