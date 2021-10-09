Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM)’s traded shares stood at 0.5 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.82 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) Has Decreased By -14.99 Percent This Year. Is It A Better Buy Than Others? - October 9, 2021
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Has A Potential Gold Mine - October 9, 2021
- US Employment Growth Weakens, Indian Gold Prices Quoted At Rs. 45,940, On Oct 9 - October 9, 2021