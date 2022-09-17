Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.66. Approximately 165,319 shares changed hands …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM) Stock Price Down 7% - September 17, 2022
- iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Trading 0.6% Higher - September 17, 2022
- Gold price today, 17. Sep. 2022 - September 17, 2022