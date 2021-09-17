Artist Tim Bengel is debuting his newest work, a sculpture of avocado toast covered in more than €300,000 (US$354,000) worth of liquid gold.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Avocado’s nickname “green gold” has been taken literally in new sculpture worth almost US$3M - September 17, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD clings to gains near $1,765 region, upside seems limited - September 17, 2021
- Gold Price Outlook Turns to UofM Sentiment as US Dollar, Treasury Yields Rally - September 17, 2021