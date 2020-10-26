B2Gold Corp’s BTG total gold production in the first nine months of the year was a record 738,939 ounces from all of its operating mines, 4% above the budget, reflecting year-over-year growth of 19%.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- B2Gold (BTG) Aims to Produce 1,055,000 Ounces of Gold in 2020 - October 26, 2020
- Could 2021 Be The Year Of Gold? - October 26, 2020
- Gold-silver price today: Opportunity opens for investors as MCX rates down by Rs 200, silver cheaper by Rs 980 - October 26, 2020