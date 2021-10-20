Poon said that the baht will fluctuate in the short term. The dollar was weakened by the gold price which caused the baht to strengthen. The baht is also strengthening because of foreign investments.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Rate Drops by Massive Rs 5,600; Check Latest Gold Price in Your City - October 20, 2021
- Baht fluctuates in line with gold price as investors offload some stocks - October 20, 2021
- Gold falls as Treasury yield rally dents appeal - October 19, 2021