Gold is now at all-time highs in almost all currencies … It’s the game that’s at fault. What is happening to house prices? House prices may have been slowing down, but asking prices are on the rise.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Egypt Gold prices fall nearly 6% amid anticipation of US interest rate decision - March 22, 2023
- Bank bailouts are bullish for bitcoin and gold - March 22, 2023
- Why Digital Gold May Be Worth Exploring As The Yellow Metal Prices Scale New Highs - March 22, 2023