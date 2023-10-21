In a report released yesterday, Lawson Winder from Bank of America Securities maintained a Sell rating on Centerra Gold (CGAU – Research
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Bank of America Securities Issues ‘Sell’ Rating for Centerra Gold Amid RGLD Stream Complexity and 2023 Guidance Evaluation - October 21, 2023
- Gold price rallies on Israel-Hamas war, weak US dollar, US Fed rate pause buzz - October 21, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold hits 3-mth peak as investors take cover from Middle East risks - October 20, 2023