Oil traders ran for the exit during the last major sell off in oil, and now the latest Commitment of Traders report has revealed where that oil money flowed to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Banking Crisis Has Triggered Capital Flight From Oil To Gold - March 26, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD skids below $1,980 as upbeat US PMI figures strengthen hawkish Fed bets - March 26, 2023
- Van Eck says it’s a new gold game amid market madness; MQG says price focus now on all-time high; - March 26, 2023