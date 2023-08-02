The average one-year price target for Banyan Gold (OTC:BYAGF) has been revised to 0.94 / share. This is an increase of 46.46% from the prior estimate of 0.64 dated June 1, 2023. The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Banyan Gold (BYAGF) Price Target Increased by 46.46% to 0.94 - August 2, 2023
- Surging gold prices take sheen off Indian jewellery maker Titan’s profit - August 2, 2023
- i-80 Gold Reports Q2 2023 Operating Results - August 2, 2023