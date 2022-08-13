Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective reduced by Barclays to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. RGLD has been …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Copper Mountain: New Mine, More Growth Will Likely Push The Price Higher - August 13, 2022
- Barclays Trims Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Target Price to $110.00 - August 13, 2022
- Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Cut to C$11.00 - August 13, 2022