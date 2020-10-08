Barrick CEO Says Gold Industry Still Needs to Consolidate

Barrick Gold Corp.’s top executive says the gold industry needs more consolidation so it can increase exploration to boost depleting reserves, lure more generalist investors and improve efficiencies.
