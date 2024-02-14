Barrick Gold Corp. President and CEO Mark Bristow sees an upside risk for gold prices. He also talks about expanding their portfolio to include copper assets. He is on “Bloomberg Markets.” Follow …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Barrick CEO Sees Upside Risk to Gold Prices - February 14, 2024
- Metal Prices Mixed as Gold Briefly Falls Below $2,000 - February 14, 2024
- Alamos Gold: Promising Growth Prospects Offset by Premium Valuation in Hold Rating - February 14, 2024