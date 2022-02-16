Although gold prices are up 15 per cent, and inflation, normally a trigger for higher gold prices, is reaching the highest point in decades around the world, many gold mining executives say they are …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Barrick CEO suggests miners overpaying for assets amid higher gold prices - February 16, 2022
- Gold Price Technical Outlook: Gold Rally at Risk War Bid Driver - February 16, 2022
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD is lacking direction into the FOMC minutes - February 16, 2022