Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD has reported preliminary results for the third quarter of 2020. In the third quarter, gold production and sales were 1.16 million ounces and 1.25 million ounces, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Barrick (GOLD) Announces Q3 Preliminary Production Results - October 16, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD looks directionless around $1,900/oz - October 16, 2020
- PRECIOUS-Firm dollar, fading stimulus hopes put gold on course for weekly loss - October 16, 2020