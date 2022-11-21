Barrick Gold’s weak chart pattern since March appears to be reversing higher in November. Click here to read my technical analysis of GOLD stock.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Barrick Gold: Basing Pattern With Rising Momentum (Technical Analysis) - November 21, 2022
- Gold dips 1% as dollar bounces higher; Fed policy minutes awaited - November 21, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD drops below $1750, but buyers defend $1720 support - November 21, 2022