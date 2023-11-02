30, while analysts on average had expected 20 cents, per LSEG data. Average prices of gold during the quarter rose 11.4% from a year earlier, with Barrick’s average realized gold prices rising to $1,928 per ounce from $1,722 per ounce year over year.
