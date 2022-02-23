Barrick Gold Co. (ABX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on March 15th

Body Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)