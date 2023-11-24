Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE: GOLD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 474.85x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GOLD is 0.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings - November 24, 2023
- Central Asia’s ‘White Gold’ Delivering Diminishing Returns, Farmers Complain - November 24, 2023
- Gold prices gain as US dollar loses strength on Fed pause bets - November 24, 2023