Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 267.87x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.38. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices in Saudi Today Monday 10 July 2023 - July 10, 2023
- Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying - July 10, 2023
- Gold prices slip in Dubai in early trade on first trading day of the week - July 10, 2023