Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) declares $0.10/share quarterly dividend … This program will run for the next 12 months, allowing Barrick to buy back its common shares at prevailing market prices. The new …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Barrick Gold beats profit estimates for fourth quarter - February 14, 2024
- Barrick Gold declares $0.10 dividend, authorizes a new $1B buyback program - February 14, 2024
- Gold slips further below $2,000 as markets temper Fed rate-cut bets - February 14, 2024