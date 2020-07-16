Barrick Gold Corp on Thursday estimated a 15% drop in second-quarter gold production as operations at its Veladero mine in Argentina were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Moneta Confirms Extensions of Gold Mineralization at New Westaway Discovery with 35.50 M @ 2.96 g/t Gold - July 16, 2020
- ECB’s easy meeting, markets got china data wrong, USD rebounds, oil softens, gold steady, earnings continue - July 16, 2020
- Barrick Gold expects 15% drop in second-quarter gold output - July 16, 2020