Canadian miner Barrick Gold on Wednesday projected higher gold production in 2024 after beating fourth-quarter profit on strong prices and output of the precious metal. U.S.-listed shares rose nearly …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Barrick Gold forecasts higher production in 2024, beats profit estimate - February 14, 2024
- Barrick Gold beats profit estimates for fourth quarter - February 14, 2024
- Barrick Gold declares $0.10 dividend, authorizes a new $1B buyback program - February 14, 2024