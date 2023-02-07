Mining – Gold stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.74 based on yesterday’s closing prices. The Mining – Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Barrick Gold (GOLD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know - February 6, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eyes more weakness below $1,860 as yields soar, Fed Powell’s speech eyed - February 6, 2023
- Gold prices finish higher after falling to a 3-week low - February 6, 2023