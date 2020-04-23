Barrick Gold (GOLD) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates — …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Barrick Gold (GOLD) Moves to Strong Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade - April 23, 2020
- Gold $3,000? This pattern suggests a 70% surge from here makes sense - April 23, 2020
- Gold scales over 1-week peak on US stimulus hopes - April 23, 2020