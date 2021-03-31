In the latest trading session, Barrick Gold (GOLD) closed at $19.80, marking a +1.49% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500’s 0.36% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.26 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold’s Bull Market Projected To Continue Into 2021 - March 31, 2021
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD seesaws between $1,710 and $1,705 - March 31, 2021
- Barrick Gold (GOLD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know - March 31, 2021