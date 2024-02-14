I want to start this presentation with some reflection back to the time of the merger, where we committed to a clear strategy for building the new Barrick into the world’s most valued mining company.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Barrick Gold (GOLD) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript - February 14, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast: Potential for Rebound or Continued Fall? - February 14, 2024
- Price Of 21-Karat Gold Hits JD40.6 Per Gram In Local Market - February 14, 2024