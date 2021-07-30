Barrick Gold (GOLD) closed the most recent trading day at $21.77, moving -0.18% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500’s daily loss of 0.54%. Coming into today, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Barrick Gold (GOLD) Stock Moves -0.18%: What You Should Know - July 30, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Sluggish to Close Week - July 30, 2021
- Gold Weekly Price Forecast – Gold Continues Same Pattern of Consolidation - July 30, 2021