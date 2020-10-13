In the latest trading session, Barrick Gold (GOLD) closed at $27.96, marking a -0.29% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500’s daily loss of 0.63%. At the same time, the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Analysis: 12-day-old support, market stabilization probe XAU/USD bears below $1,900 - October 13, 2020
- Barrick Gold (GOLD) Stock Moves -0.29%: What You Should Know - October 13, 2020
- Another Look At Gold Versus Inflation Expectations - October 13, 2020