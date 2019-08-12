Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 12th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 (+28.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Currency War Is Boon To Gold - August 11, 2019
- The Penta Gold (NSE:PENTAGOLD) Share Price Has Gained 19% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More - August 11, 2019
- Barrick Gold Q2 2019 Earnings Preview - August 11, 2019