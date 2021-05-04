Barrick Gold Corp. says a proposal to hand out US$750 million in cash to its shareholders has been approved by those who stand to pocket the outlay of 42 cents per share. The Toronto mining company …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Barrick Gold shareholders approve US$750 million payout at virtual annual meeting - May 4, 2021
- Gold, silver prices fall on weak international cues; check MCX gold, silver, COMEX trading strategies - May 4, 2021
- Gold prices finish lower as Yellen suggests a potential rise in U.S. interest rates - May 4, 2021