Barrick Gold Corp reported Q4 earnings beat, strong partnerships, and strategies. Adjusted EPS beats consensus. Cash and cash equivalents at $4.15B. New share buyback program authorized.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- What’s next for Gold prices as inflation comes in hotter than expected [Video] - February 14, 2024
- Gold prices come under pressure on higher US inflation - February 14, 2024
- Barrick Gold’s Q4: Earnings Shine, Buyback Glitters & More - February 14, 2024