The competitive position of gold and copper mining company Barrick is being progressively boosted by exploration, which results in the company replacing the extracted ore with similar quality. “We’re …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Barrick’s competitive gold, copper position being progressively boosted by exploration - November 3, 2022
- Gold Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Testing 31-Month Low After Powell Torches Bulls with Hawkish Tilt - November 3, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD struggles near YTD low amid strong follow-through USD buying - November 3, 2022
Discussion about this post