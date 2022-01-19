Barrick’s Q4 gold output rises 10% powered by Nevada gold mines

Canadian miner Barrick Gold Corp said on Wednesday its fourth-quarter production rose 10% sequentially, helped by strong performance at its Carlin and Cortez mines in Nevada.
