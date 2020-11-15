A wealthy Chinese pigeon racing fan put down a world record price of 1.6 million euros ($1.9 million) for the Belgian-bred bird, saying a lot more than merely what kind of money can be made in the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Maverix Metals: Record Gold Prices & Omolon Contribution Help Deliver Record Quarter - November 15, 2020
- Belgian racing pigeon fetches record price of $1.9 million - November 15, 2020
- Victoria Gold: A Tough Start To Commercial Production - November 15, 2020