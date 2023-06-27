As an investment, gold can be a safe haven during periods of inflation. Historically, its price tends to rise when inflation pushes down the value of the dollar. That’s because as the value of the dollar goes down, more people seek out gold’s stability, in turn helping its price rise .
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Benefits of investing in gold in 2023 - June 27, 2023
- Gold prices continue to retreat - June 27, 2023
- Gold prices fall as rupee ticks up against dollar - June 27, 2023