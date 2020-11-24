Benton Stakes Land Position East of Hemlo Gold Mine and Receives First Anniversary Payment from Maxtech Ventures

Benton Resources Inc. is pleased to announce that it has staked a 100% interest in 145 single-cell mining claims, 5 km east of Barrick Gold Corporation’s Hemlo Gold Mine and north of MetalCorp Limited …
