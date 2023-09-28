Gold holds deep emotional bond with India’s culture, and has been a financial support for investors through the years. Investors consider the yellow precious metal as a useful hedge against inflation
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Best Gold Investment Options For Inflation - September 28, 2023
- Costco sparks a frenzy as its new gold bars disappear within hours of being stocked: ‘A true you snooze, you lose’ - September 28, 2023
- The Latest Sign That Individual Investors Like Gold: It’s Hot at Costco - September 28, 2023