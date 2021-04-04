Eric Fry’s pick for the contest is Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR). When the gold price is falling, one of the worst kinds of stocks to own is a gold stock. That’s why Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (NYSE …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD seesaws around $1,730 on Easter Monday - April 4, 2021
- Indian Gold Lenders Cut Tenure, Watch Collateral as Price Falls - April 4, 2021
- Best Stocks for 2021: Osisko Gold Royalties Isn’t Shining Just Yet - April 4, 2021