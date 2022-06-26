Biden says G-7 countries will ban Russian gold in response to the war in Ukraine

Senior Biden administration officials said gold is Moscow’s second largest export after energy. Banning imports would make it more difficult for Russia to participate in global markets, they said.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Biden says G-7 will ban Russian gold imports over war on Ukraine - June 26, 2022
- G7 nations ban Russian gold as summit starts under shadow of Ukraine war - June 26, 2022
- Are Average Record Gold Prices Ahead This Year? - June 26, 2022